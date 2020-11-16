Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
nov. 17, 1995
While electrical power has now been restored to about 16,500 local New York State Electric & Gas Corp. customers, those who did the restoring are finding themselves drained of energy.
“We could use a little break,” Bruce Peer, consumer services manager with NYSEG in Oneonta, said Thursday morning just as the utility was fixing the last bit of service that had been knocked out by Tuesday’s snow storm.
The early-season storm, coupled with one that hit the Chenango-Delaware-Otsego County area over the weekend, has sent utility workers scrambling to fix downed power lines throughout the region.
“The problem area was Norwich,” according to Peer, who said 3,900 customers in the Chenango County area were without power from early Tuesday before all were restored early Thursday morning. Some areas of Mount Upton remained to be hooked back up late Thursday morning, Peer said.
50 years ago
nov. 17, 1970
Some of Oneonta State’s students are getting an education within an education.
What they are learning, is “how to live with people,” and the students who are learning it are the ones who love in the two experimental co-ed dorms.
This was the one definite conclusion to come out of yesterday’s panel discussion on the co-ed dorms and how they are progressing.
All of the eight members of the panel, residents of Sherman and Curtis Halls, agreed that “if it is too soon to say whether co-ed dorms are really good or bad,” but they all seemed to feel that the situation has helped them personally.
