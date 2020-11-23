Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 24, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Live from Cooperstown! It’s “Good Day New York!”
The New York City morning television program is planning to broadcast live from the village Tuesday beginning at 6:55 a.m., with its base of operations stationed at where else but the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Cameras also may be roving the streets through 9 a.m. to take in the rest of Cooperstown — if village leaders approve the use of public property Monday at a 4 p.m. special Board of Trustees meeting.
Jeff Idelson, director of public relations at the hall of fame, said the show’s producers approached the hall and the village several weeks ago with the idea of filming from Cooperstown.
“They’re going to be featuring the village as a tourist destination,” Idelson said.
50 years ago
Nov. 24, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Over 4,000 Otsego County residents who registered for 1970-71 under the permanent personal registration did not go to the polls.
The total registration figure for the County of Otsego was 24,698 including the 24 Towns and the City of Oneonta.
A total of 20,338 voted at the General Election November 3, leaving 4,300 eligible voters who apparently could not or would not exercise this privilege.
According to the official tabulation and statement of votes cast at the General Election in the office of Otsego County Commissioners or Election there were 4,226 votes cast in the City of Oneonta out of the 4,997 registered with 771 residents who did not go to the polls, or otherwise did not vote.
