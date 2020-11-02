Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 3, 1995
DELHI — A plan that calls for New York City spending $250 million in the Catskill-Delaware watershed area was heralded as a solid agreement by upstate representatives who’ve negotiated with the city.
Gov. George Pataki and a throng of representatives from New York City and the watershed towns unveiled the general principles of a tentative watershed agreement Thursday.
In all, the city will spend $1.2 billion over the next 10-15 years to help upgrade sewage treatment plants in the Catskills and buy land around its reservoirs, to avoid spending between $6 million and $8 billion on a new filtration plant to satisfy federal requirements.
Jim Thomson, chairman of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, said he’s optimistic the plan will benefit the region.
50 years ago
Nov. 3, 1970
“What do you have to do to have a society that does not need drugs for its young people to turn on? We need to change the whole damn thing. How’s that for an opening statement.”
With that, Dr. William Abruzzi, nationally known as “the Woodstock doctor,” Monday attacked the nation’s fight against drug abuse, saying law enforcement agencies are not only approaching the problem backwards but are attacking the wrong problems.
He spoke at Oneonta State yesterday afternoon and evening as the guest speaker at the fourth drug seminar there sponsored by the Catskill Area School Study Council.
Abruzzi told the 600 students, faculty members and guests at the afternoon session that the worse narcotic problems facing youth today are alcohol, amphetamines (“ups”) and barbiturates (“downs”).
