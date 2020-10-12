Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 13, 1995
After 20 years, St. James Episcopal Church in Oneonta decided to reopen the doors of its youth center Tuesday and welcomes all area youths.
Father Mark Cole, the priest at St. James, said there is a definite need for this type of setting in the community.
“This is a place for young people to come and feel accepted unconditionally,” Cole said. “This can be a grass roots movement for our society and humankind.”
According to Cole, the center was a youth coffeehouse during the 1970s and there will be some children of parents from the ‘70s group who will participate.
The “ICTHUS” center, which means the Greek word for fish, is located in the basement of the parish.
50 years ago
Oct. 13, 1970
DELHI — An eight-county study of the educational needs of the disadvantaged, aimed at ultimate development of a program by which the two-year community college may design special programs for the underprivileged in order to improve their economic conditions, was disclosed this week by Dr. William R. Kunsela, president of State University Agricultural and Technical College, Delhi.
Although the study will concentrate on potential services of two-year community colleges, any opportunities that may be developed for service by other educational institutions will be considered.
The study, launched on a statewide basis jointly by the State University of New York and the State Office for Community Affairs, is financed by the Office of Economic Opportunity.
Dr. Kunsela explained that the State University has assigned the task of compiling answers to the questions to each of the state’s six agricultural and technical colleges, dividing the state into six regions for the purpose. The Delhi College region comprises the counties of Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam and Orange.
