Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 20, 1995
DELHI — A unique, old church, vacant for a number of years, is getting a new look as work crews try to repair the damage Father Time has caused.
The church has been known as the Frisbee Church, the Christian Science Church, the Fitch’s Bridge Church and the East Delhi Church, depending on who you ask.
But no matter what you call it, everyone agrees it looks 100 percent better than it did six months ago after Private Industries Council and Work Fare crews began attacking the peeling paint, the loose clapboard, and a dethroned steeple in an effort to stop the spread of any further damage.
“It’s being stabilized at this point. It’s the least we can do to protect it from time and the elements. The foundation and roof all need a great deal of work. It’s a time consuming and resource-consuming process,” said Elizabeth Callahan, director of the Delaware County Historical Association, which now owns the building. “We are looking for private contributions.”
50 years ago
Oct. 20, 1970
Oneonta’s Common Council will tonight be asked to approve site plans for a 25-unit low income housing project in the Fifth Ward.
Last week, the Capital Budget and Planning Commission gave its OK to the site plans for the $483,000 project on the stipulation that it would involve no outlay of any city funds beyond an estimated $15,000 in sewer improvements.
“We want to make it clear we did not approve low income housing — only the site plans for it,” Dr. Alexander F. Carson, chairman of the Capital Budget and Planning Commission, said yesterday.
The apartment complex is slated for construction on a three and a half acre tract that fronts on Lewis Avenue and stretches from there to the line of the old Chestnut Street School.
