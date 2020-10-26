Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 27, 1995
COBLESKILL — The Schoharie County Industrial Development Agency’s board of directors has been silent on its action to freeze Schoharie County Head Start’s funding, shutting the program down, but one board member says he wasn’t aware it had gone so far.
Richard Shultes, an IDA board member and supervisor for the town of Middleburgh, said he hopes the issue can be resolved soon but that the IDA needs to protect its investments.
“I knew we had hired counsel, but I didn’t realize it had gotten this far. I think we have a meeting within the next week or so and I think it can be resolved between both parties,” Shultes said.
Shultes, the only one of five board members who was available for comment Thursday, said as far as he knew, the board gave full authority in its attorney, T. Paul Kane, to do whatever was necessary to resolve the dispute.
50 years ago
Oct. 27, 1970
SIDNEY — A tentative date of December 1, 1970 has been set for the completion of the design development phase of the expansion program at The Hospital, Sidney to be followed in March of next year by the completion of the working drawings, with bid taking in April and beginning construction in May.
Following approval by public referendum of a proposed bond issue the Board of Managers at The Hospital authorized the Expansion and Building Committee to confer with the architects and plan the next steps in the expansion program.
In a special meeting at The Hospital October 21 with representatives of the Cannon Partnership of Niagara Falls, the hospital’s architects, the committee reviewed the schematic plans previously submitted and authorized the architects to proceed with the Design Development Phase of the architectural program.
Edwin B. Watson, board president and chairman of the Expansion and Building Committee, emphasized the Board’s determination to hold the total cost of the project under $1,700,000 estimate previously accepted.
