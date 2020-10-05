Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 6, 1995
Otsego County is looking at taking over garbage collection and charging county taxpayers a fee to help pay for that and for shortfalls the county faces.
The county board’s Solid Waste Committee, meeting Thursday night in Oneonta, directed William M. Buchan, a Syracuse attorney hired by the county, to develop a plan that may be presented and discussed at the next Board of Representatives’ meeting Oct. 18.
Seven representatives Thursday talked about how to apply recent court cases to overcome an expected shortfall in guaranteed garbage tonnage sent to the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Authority. The shortfall became apparent when two large haulers in Otsego began taking the county’s garbage to a private Sidney transfer station.
Recent rulings by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York returned some control over garbage to municipalities that had been taken away by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. However, to make sure it controls where the garbage goes, Otsego County would have to contract for municipal trash pickup.
50 years ago
Oct. 6, 1970
Representatives of a Binghamton contracting firm working at SUCO have promised city officials they will keep Blodgett Drive as free of mud and dirt as they can and cover costs of any damage to the street.
The agreement came yesterday after Mayor James Lettis, City Engineer John Buck and Second Ward Alderman Edward Griffin met with representatives of Murray Walter, Inc. and other official connected with the site work for the proposed Student Union Building at SUCO.
Blodgett Drive was closed to commercial traffic Friday by Mayor Lettis, on the urging of Griffin, after residents complained that the contractor’s trucking operations on the road were creating a “muddy mess.”
The street was reopened Monday afternoon.
Lettis said city equipment and workers have been used during off duty hours to keep the road cleared. He said the contractor has agreed to pay all the bills connected with the nightly cleanup work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.