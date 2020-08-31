Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 1, 1995
Phil Harding brought a team of young soccer players from England to Oneonta. On Wednesday, they scrimmaged the Oneonta High School boys’ team at the National Soccer Hall of Fame fields.
All summer, tournament matches for all ages have brought hundreds more visitors to Oneonta this year than last year.
Hall of Fame officials are awaiting results of a survey that will put a dollar figure on the impact of soccer-playing visitors to the Oneonta area.
In the end, the survey should show that the Soccer Hall of Fame has been and could be a great boon to the area, bringing people in who stay in motels, eat meals and visit other sights.
50 years ago
Sept. 1, 1970
What was called by the Zoning Board of Appeals as a public hearing on the petition of William Lozier and Bruce Shearer for a zoning variance at 207-217 River St. from residential to commercial to permit Bruce Shearer to construct a trucking terminal there Monday night developed into vigorous denunciations of the Ralston-Purina Co. for its noise, odor and dust pollution of the area.
Strong objectors to the Shearer-Lozier petition continually cited conditions complained of at the Purina plant, and maintained that the establishment of a truck terminal in the area would increase the noise and air pollution because of the arrival and departure — and idling — of trucks.
Shearer insisted that the reverse was true, because, he said, the trucks using the present Hickory Street terminal travel down River Street daily to such plants as Corning Glass and Moldamatic would no longer go along River Street since with the new Susquehanna Expressway access road along Bridge Street they would take that route.
Mrs. William M. Fletcher, 205 River St., closest property owner to the disputed plot, a parcel with 400 foot frontage on River and 580 feet on Bridge Street — clear to the Susquehanna River — asked Shearer if he would like to have the terminal immediately adjacent to his home. Shearer admitted he would not.
