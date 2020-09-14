Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 15, 1995
Marietta Maben of Oneonta had the chance to tell Hillary Rodham Clinton what she thinks of her face to face.
“I told her I was impressed by her, that she was a forceful woman and a good role model,” Maben said. “I think she’s a strong woman and intelligent. She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go do it.”
Maben and her husband, Charles, met the Clintons on Aug. 18 while in Jackson, Wyo.
The couple decided to go hiking that day. They had finished the hike and were driving around looking for a place to eat dinner. They came upon Dornan’s Chuck Wagon, a popular tourist eatery.
Secret Service agents scouting the western-style restaurant tipped off diners that someone famous was near.
50 years ago
Sept. 15, 1970
DELHI — Once more lashing out at what he feels is unwarranted spending of the taxpayers’ money by Albany, Delaware County’s Assemblyman Edwyn R. Mason of Hobart Monday denounced the installation ceremony of State Education Commissioner Ewald B. Nyquist as “a grandiose extravaganza” and “a needless expense that will contribute nothing to the education of our children.”
In a telegram to Nyquist and members of the Board of Regents, Assemblyman Mason criticized the cost of the September 15 ceremony at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, noting it “may be a matter of investigation for the Legislative Commission on Expenditure Review.”
Pointing out that past ceremonies have been held in Chancellor’s Hall since 1913, with a guest list of approximately 800, Mason estimated, “the cost of this royal ceremony (at Saratoga) to the taxpayers will add up to at least $50,000.”
Mason further emphasized, “This figure does not include all the hidden costs involved in the attendance of some 7,000 educational dignitaries from throughout the state, who are mostly on public payrolls and lavish expense accounts.”
