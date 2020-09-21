Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 22, 1995
For 2½ days, 20-year-old Anis Dizdarevic journeyed, alone, but not scared through his native Bosnia. He crawled through tunnels and climbed mountains, always thinking “I can try. I have to try. If I don’t try, I don’t know if I can make it or not.
He did make it. And the first thing he did was call his family in war-torn Sarajevo to let them know.
“I phoned them from a neighboring country,” he recalled Thursday during a press conference at Hartwick College, where he enrolled as a sophomore three weeks ago. “I heard their voices and my mother started crying. ‘OK, I’m all right,’ I said.”
That moment marked a new beginning for Dizdarevic. A chance to live and study in peace. A world where basic necessities many Bosnians don’t have are plentiful: electricity, food, water, heat. An opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a surgeon like his father.
50 years ago
Sept. 22, 1970
When 1971 budget requests from the various city departments are filed later this month, Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore will ask for more men.
In private, the chief estimates he needs at least nine more men.
He has been stung this summer by complaints of objects being stolen or damaged “right under our nose,” and accusations that the police force is “inefficient.”
“The individual policeman in Oneonta is efficient and is doing a good job,” DeSalvatore said, “The problem is that we don’t have enough men.”
The force now has 25 men, including the chief, one lieutenant, four sergeants and two patrolmen are plainclothes detectives.
