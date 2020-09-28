Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 29, 1995
KORTRIGHT — For the first time this year there are reports indicating that both the bull and cow moose that have been roving around Delaware County are alive and well.
On Sept. 19, three children on their way to Jefferson Central School spotted the female moose on state Route 23 southeast of the corner of county Route 29. It was the first time in six weeks that the animal had been reported seen.
On Sept. 22, the bull moose, which has been missing for most of the summer, was spotted near Lookout, Pa. in Wayne County, across the Delaware River from Long Eddy.
On Wednesday, he surfaced in Vestal and by Thursday morning was headed south again, across Interstate 81 near New Milford, Pa.
50 years ago
Sept. 29, 1970
The National Commercial Bank and Trust Company will submit drawings “within 30 days” outlining possible development of Oneonta’s vacant “Block One” Urban Renewal area.
“We have every intention of following through on the proposal,” Gerald B. Fitzgerald, a vice-president of the multi-branch Albany-based bank, told The Star yesterday.
Later David Cooper, executive director of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal project, revealed The Bank has been given a “condition preferred sponsor” designation by the Urban Renewal Agency.
This designation gives The Bank first option on the property at the corner of Main, Chestnut, and Grove streets.
