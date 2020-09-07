Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 8, 1995
WASHINGTON — Marie Lusins’ sensitivity toward the disabled was learned from her now 28-year-old daughter Noelle.
Until the age of 8, Noelle was “a normal child” in every way, says the Oneonta town councilwoman. Then she developed a brain tumor.
“It was like a time warp. Everything stopped for her at 8,” said Lusins. Operations, therapy and family love all failed to stop the physical and mental deterioration that’s left her wheelchair bound.
Until then Lusins, a sculptress, knew little about the isolation of many disabled, students in particular. What she found, including poor access to schools and playgrounds, and inadequate local teaching facilities, made her mad.
Thus began a decade-long crusade for improved public access for the disabled that this year won the town a $1,000 award and national recognition for its ongoing efforts.
50 years ago
Sept. 8, 1970
With the opening of the city’s elementary schools Wednesday, school district officials say they are hopeful that drivers will begin observing traffic regulations regarding station wagons that are used as school buses.
The wagons are painted the same orange color as the school buses and are also equipped with flashing red lights. According to state law, the same traffic regulations apply to the wagons as the regular buses.
That means when the wagons are stopped and the lights are flashing, it is illegal to pass from either direction until the wagon resumes movement.
“Last year there were 27 violations if this law in one month — meaning 27 chances in a 30 day period that youngsters could have been killed,” says Edward Raynsford, supervisor of transportation.
