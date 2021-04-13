Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 14, 1971
The City of Oneonta has until mid-July to submit a detailed outline of its Urban Renewal plans for federal approval.
Mayor James Lettis made the announcement last night after a three-hour secret meeting at City Hall between city officials and five representatives of the New York Office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
HUD officials apparently issued a “quit stalling” ultimatum to the city.
“We’ve reached the dilemma point,” Lettis said. “They want us to knock down (structures in the project area) and take the chance developers will come in.”
The mayor admitted city officials have stalled the Urban Renewal program in the hope of attracting developers before too much demolition is undertaken.
Lettis said the HUD officials want the city to submit a “revised plan” within 90 days showing how the city plans to stay within the present $5.5 million Urban Renewal budget and still accomplish the bulk of the programs outlined in the original plan.
The mayor said the HUD officials made it clear they didn’t think this was too likely, but, he said, they would not guarantee city officials that additional federal funds would be available if an “amendatory” (or request for additional project funds) is requested.
The revised plan, which the HUD representatives said could be informal but had to be detailed, must meet federal approval.
Lettis plans to confer with City Engineer John Buck on this requirement. He’s also looking to the Capital Budget and Planning Commission and the Urban Renewal Agency to set the ball rolling.
