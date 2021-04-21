50 years ago
April 21, 1971
The Oneonta Common Council denied a parade permit to the local Save our Soldiers committee for an anti-war parade Saturday in unprecedented action last night.
Alderman Lionel Guenette was the only member of the council to vote in favor of the permit. No reasons were given for denial of the permit except a general objection to the route proposed because of a 3-hour vigil to follow.
The aldermen said they were not against the parade but did not want marchers disbanding in the middle of the city. They felt it was an “imposition” and could be “dangerous,” they said.
The main opposition was to the planned three-hour vigil to follow the parade for which there is no covering ordinance in the city.
The Rev. James Wentz, representative of the SOS committee, after hearing the denial, remarked, “All I can say, gentlemen, is that I feel that this does not conclude this issue.”
Later, he said that the committee would explore possible legal action through the American Civil Liberties Union to enable them “to exercise our constitutional rights by marching on the streets of a municipality.”
There will be no parade, he said, unless legal action could resolve the matter before Saturday. Instead, the group would rally in Wilber Park, as planned, and walk single file down either side of Main Street sidewalks to begin the three-hour vigil. They would “obey all laws,” he said.
When the parade permit request was taken up by the council, Alderman Howard Jeffrey said he did not oppose the parade but did “object to a three-hour period on the curb.”
