Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 28, 1971
“Walter Cronkite…Cronkite in Yiddish means disease,” said Allan Stang, author, columnist and lecturer, in an attack of the press in America.
Stang spoke last night in a group of about 200 persons at Eagle’s Hall in Oneonta. His talk was sponsored by the local Support Your Local Police Committee, a group associated with the John Birch Society, according to its prospectus.
Communist revolutionaries are plotting to take over the government by creating chaos, consolidating political power and socializing the economy, Stang said.
He and Alex Swiderski, head of the local “support” group and a young woman member, all spoke of the lack of “straight facts” in the press.
Stang spent considerable time speaking of the Chicago “police riots” and accused the press of “deliberately lying” and of “collaborating with the revolutionaries,” in his reports on the week long convention.
He said that a communist plot dating back to Stalin’s times was attempting to “enslave Americans under a totalitarian society.”
“We’ve been warning you for years that this would happen,” he said, referring to demands that the United States be separated into two countries, one black, one white.
In the New York Public Library reference section, communist papers explained in detail this plot, he said. “Even down to the states to be separated under a Negro-Soviet Republic.”
