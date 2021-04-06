Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 7, 1971
What are you going to do with all your papers? Save them. The Cub Scouts are coming. And if it isn’t the Cub Scouts, it may be the Boy Scouts, a church group, or some other organization making an annual paper drive.
In addition to paper drives, the Salvation Army makes paper pick-ups every Monday.
Complaints have been heard that there aren’t enough paper drives or that they aren’t regular enough. To a certain extent, these complaints are invalid.
If an attic is overflowing with newspapers and there just aren’t enough boxes available to hold all those magazines, the Salvation Army will come to the rescue and take them away.
The Oneonta Salvation Army is not involved in paper or clothing drives, according to Captain Paul Carlino. Papers are picked up by members of the Men’s Social Service Rehabilitation Center in Binghamton. “This group is connected with Binghamton’s Salvation Army,” Carlino said.
“People can, however, bring their papers to the Salvation Army center in Oneonta and we will hold them for the Monday pick-up,” he said. Carlino also said the center will take calls for paper pick-ups which they give to the Binghamton men so that Oneonta residents may have paper picked up at their homes.
“The Oneonta Salvation Army has never been involved directly with paper drives,” Carlino said. He noted that the local center merely “passes on” to Binghamton where their men can pick up clothing, paper, and other articles.
The Salvation Army bales the paper which they collect. It is then sold to factories and dealers, according to Brigadier Joseph Bassett of the Binghamton Salvation Army.
