Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Aug. 11, 1971
Mayor James Lettis has again gone on record acknowledging the city’s determination to provide adequate parking in connection with the Urban Renewal project.
“The city is obligated (to provide 1,100 parking spaces) and we’re going to follow through on our obligation,” Lettis told his fellow members of the Urban Renewal Agency earlier this week.
He described parking as “the key to the whole urban renewal program” — a sentiment echoed by UR Agency Chairman Richard Applebaugh.
Applebaugh said efforts to attract developers to the project are stalemated and will continue to be until the city moves to provide parking.
“You can’t expect a developer to sink a great deal of money into a project until he is sure there will be adequate parking,” Applebaugh said.
Concurrent to the comments by these two officials is an updated report on parking requirements prepared by David Cooper, executive director of the urban renewal program.
Cooper seconded Applebaugh’s comments about the necessity of adequate parking.
Cooper’s report concluded that construction of a parking structure will be necessary, and that even a 360-car, four level parking structure will not satisfy the space requirements of the full commercial development of the project area.
“It may be necessary to plan for a larger structure and build with capacity to add more levels in the future,” he wrote.
