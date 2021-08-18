Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.