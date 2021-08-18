50 years ago
Aug. 18, 1971
Margaret Hathaway of 160 North St., a member of the League of Women Voters, complained to the Common Council last night that although it had been promised action last December on city reapportionment, still no action had been taken.
Mayor James Lettis remarked that he appointed Joseph Molinari Jr. to look into the situation and he is compiling data before a committee is appointed.
Mrs. Hathaway said the League made a study last December which concluded that “Oneonta is malapportioned according to the standards established by the courts. Under the laws of the State of New York, Oneonta has the power to reapportion itself.”
A letter was sent February 22 to each member of the Common Council and Mayor Lettis. On March 2, Mayor Lettis said he would appoint a special reapportionment committee, possibly by April 1, according to Mrs. Hathaway.
She said on May 13, a second letter was sent by the League, asking that city reapportionment be completed before the November elections. On May 27, according to Mrs. Hathaway, the Mayor said he would probably appoint an 8-member committee when the Council met on June 8.
On July 2, Joseph Molinari Jr., was named to head the committee.
Mrs. Hathaway said, “It’s now August 17 and there is still no committee working to correct the impairment in voting rights suffered by our citizens. The present situation in Oneonta is intolerable and illegal.”
Mayor Lettis explained that Molinari had been on vacation. When he returns, Lettis said, the two will “meet and fill out the other committee.”
