Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Aug. 25, 1971
Remember your reaction when you saw the ocean? When you saw your first sunset, made your first visit to a farm, or watched bees for the first time at work in their hive?
That is the theory behind the Pine Lake Day Camp for children. They are learning by watching and doing.
The day camp, new this summer is the “dream come true” of Lee Tawney, a 1971 Hartwick College graduate.
Lee envisioned a school where children are free to learn without interference…where they can ask questions and find their own answers.
“Public schools aren’t doing anything anymore,” Lee said. “They’ve become a battleground, especially in the big cities, where the teachers are against the students and the students are against the teachers.”
Tawney claimed the public school “battleground” is due to remoteness. “Students and teachers don’t have a chance to get to know one another as people,” he said. “This is very frustrating for everyone involved.”
At Pine Lake Day Camp, children come to know their “teachers” as people. “A child knows each of us (the Hartwick graduates and students who run the camp) personally,” Lee claimed. “We get to know the children as people and they know us as people…that’s something that’s not found very often in public schools today.”
Tawney added, “We sit down and read with them and do things with them. We offer encouragement…we don’t stifle their learning.”
