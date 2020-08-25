Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 26, 1995
The beleaguered local solid waste authority may look into having private trash firms take over its operations if its member counties agree to the idea.
At a three-county meeting to discuss the fate of the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Management Authority Thursday night, officials delved further into the troubled state of MOSA and what options they have in determining the future of trash collection within the authority.
Officials also talked about the future of MOSA’s recycling program, possible importing of garbage to make up for a shortfall of trash brought to the authority, and the potential to dissolve the authority entirely.
“It’s not anything for certain at this point,” said Otsego County Rep. Carl Higgins, board chairman. “We’ll just go piece by piece and see where it ends up.”
50 years ago
Aug. 26, 1970
A Binghamton construction firm has been awarded a nearly $3.5 million contract for construction of a Student Union building at Oneonta State, Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller’s office announced yesterday.
The firm, Murray Walter Inc., submitted a $3,497,890 bid covering construction costs and related site work.
Matco Electric Company, Inc., of Johnson City, has the subcontract for electrical work, and J.N. Futia Co., Inc. of Albany, the plumbing, heating and ventilating and air conditioning subcontract.
Built into a steep hillside, the building will be accessible at two of its three levels, with parking areas located adjacent to the building.
