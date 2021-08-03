Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Aug. 4, 1971
Groundbreaking for the 112-unit high rise for the elderly will take place “in about two weeks,” Alderman Lionel E. Guenette said last night.
Guenette is the Common Council’s liaison to the Housing Authority, and husband of the Housing Authority chairman.
The alderman said he expected Rep. Hamilton Fish Jr., Rep. Samuel E. Stratton, Mayor James F. Lettis, former mayor Albert (Sam) Nader and several federal and state officials would be present at the formal ground-breaking ceremonies.
He mentioned no specific date for the ceremonies.
The final contract of sale for the high rise was signed in New York City, June 29, the 112-unit apartment house will be built on the former Mitchell Street school site in the Sixth Ward.
The contract calls for the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to pay Fox Ledge Corporation of Ronkonkoma, Long Island, nearly $2.3 million once the company completes construction of the building and it is formally accepted by federal officials.
Guenette also noted he expects contracts for construction of a 25-unit housing complex for low income families will be signed soon.
That complex, made up of “town house” structures, will be located in the Fifth Ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.