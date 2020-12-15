Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 16, 1995
Gov. George Pataki’s plan to cut certain welfare benefits and limit the time people can receive them is a good step toward thoughtful reform, area social services commissioners said Friday.
But they remain wary that projected state savings may come at local expense.
“History shows that when the state saves money, it costs us,” said Charles Christman, Otsego County social services commissioner.
In unveiling highlights of his proposed 1996-97 state budget on Friday, Pataki said his reform would reduce basic monthly welfare grants, set a lifetime limit of five years for those receiving family benefits, and hold single recipients to 60 days of benefits a year for five years.
50 years ago
Dec. 16, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Any individual or family who lives in Otsego County; who prepares and cooks food at home, and who meets required resource and income tests is eligible to participate in the Federal Food Stamp Program.
There is no provision to exclude a student from having better or more food on his table under the program which has existed in Otsego County since December 1, 1969.
Students, local officials advise, are also people and as long as they meet the federal guidelines they are entitled to the same kind of assistance other citizens are receiving.
In Otsego County, according to information provided by Kenneth G. Engell, Commissioner of the County Department of Social Services, 129 students attending State University College, Oneonta, are receiving food stamps currently. The 129 persons, who make up 54 households, are part of a 4,700 member student body at SUCO.
