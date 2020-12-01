Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 2, 1995
ARKVILLE — Moving a 120-ton diesel locomotive hundreds of miles on train tracks was simple but getting the massive machine 46 miles down the highway was a nightmare.
Vic Stevens, the Delaware and Ulster Rail Ride’s chief mechanical officer and operating engineer, spent months arranging for Locomotive No. 5017’s pilgrimage to Arkville. Friday night the motorcade accompanying “the big engine that could” arrived safely, but behind schedule, at the D.U.R.R. train station.
Stevens originally heard from a friend about five dejected engines awaiting disposal in Oneonta rail yard. Stevens orchestrated a plan to obtain one of the five old diesel locomotives. The D.U.R.R. bought the Locomotive No. 5017 from the National Railway Equipment Co. on April 1.
Stevens arranged to have the grand old engine restored for its new job hauling train enthusiasts in antique passenger cars at the rail ride but the problem was figuring out how to get the engine back to Arkville. The process went smoothly until No. 5017 started the last leg of the journey to its new home.
50 years ago
Dec. 2, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Dr. Emery C. Herman, mayor of Cooperstown, has set 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 10, as the date for a public presentation of an advisory report on the Cooperstown Area Plan.
Mayor Herman has invited community leaders in various areas, planners and interested persons to review the suggestions made by Edward M. Risse, who reviewed the 1962 Cooperstown Area plan and prepared the plan for 1970.
“The report has been studied in detail by the Board of Trustees, and we are now desirous of sharing it with the public,” the mayor said.
At the meeting to be held in the Village Library Building, Risse will demonstrate by maps and models some of the background of his analysis and will present the high spots of his recommendations, the mayor said.
