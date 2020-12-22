Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 23, 1995
Christmas came a little early for employees at the Delaware and Hudson Railway car repair shop. A layoff that was scheduled to begin Dec. 29 has been postponed.
“The union and the company have put off the notices until Feb. 16,” said Tony Stillitano, manager of care equipment in Binghamton.
All of the car shop’s 28 furloughed employees have been called back. Including the manager and supervisor, there are 30 people employed at the car shop. Work will begin again on Tuesday.
“When they closed the shop, (the company) was supposed to give 60 days’ notice,” said carman Burl Scutt, the union’s local chairman. “Feb. 16 will be 60 days.”
During the 60 days, the company will evaluate of the layoff is going to be permanent.
50 years ago
Dec. 23, 1970
Snowmobile corridors on city property are now open for use by snowmobilers with permits, according to E.C. Damaschke — Recreation Commission chairman.
The corridors begin in Wilber Park and include sections of the watershed and city-owned Sovocool farm.
Permits can be obtained without charge from recreation department officials at the Neahwa Park skate house.
So far only five or six people have asked for permits because “the weather isn’t right yet for snowmobiling,” Damaschke said.
