Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 30, 1995
Long-time Oneonta businessman Paul Drogen, founder of Drogen Wholesale Electric Supply, died Friday after a brief illness. He was 85.
“He was an outstanding businessman,” said Robert Moyer, the chairman and chief executive officer of Wilber National Bank. “In building up his business and assisting other people getting started, especially in contracting.”
He was very much a leader,” said Moyer, who has known Drogen since 1965.
Drogen was one of the leaders of the movement to develop the town of Oneonta’s Southside. Drogen moved his business to its present location on Route 23 in 1972.
“He was a visionary,” said Marilyn Hillis, who has worked for Drogen since 1958. “I think he could see what Oneonta lacked…He could see what people wanted, that’s why the business continued to grow.”
50 years ago
Dec. 30, 1970
Otsego County’s two legislators in Albany are optimistic that Governor Rockefeller’s recent “belt-tightening” order will not hamper development of the Susquehanna Expressway (Interstate 88).
State Senator Dalwyn Niles (R-Johnstown) and Assemblyman Donald Mitchell (R-Herkimer) were in Oneonta yesterday to meet with city officials and representatives of various groups.
A day after the Governor announced strict economic measures aimed at alleviating an anticipated $400 million lag in state revenues, the State Department of Transportation cancelled bid openings for an Oneonta portion of the expressway and other highway projects throughout the state.
“I think you’ll see an honest effort to back up every commitment,” Mitchell said when asked if the expressway is endangered by the Governor’s action.
Mitchell said the “belt-tightening” announcement can be classified as an “efficiency” move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.