25 years ago
Dec. 9, 1995
A long-time Oneonta resident known for his quiet, gentlemanly way of contributing to his community is continuing that tradition even in death.
Richard T. Applebaugh, who died in June 1994 at age 89, has left a bequest of more than $1 million to the city’s parks. Applebaugh requested that the money be used for non-sports-oriented improvements to Neahwa Park, Wilber Park and the Maple Street Park. In his will, he asked that the money be used specifically for “planting, care and replacement of trees, shrubs, lawns and flowers.”
“We’re deeply grateful,” said Mayor David W. Brenner. “Not only does it give us a little bit of a cushion in our budgeting process but it also gives us a chance to make improvements without relying on tax dollars.”
According to city Alderman Robert Bard, who chairs the Common Council’s Parks, Recreation and Governmental Affairs committee and is the council’s liaison to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, city officials hope to make a long-range plan for spending the money.
50 years ago
Dec. 9, 1970
GILBOA — The heart of the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project is more than 30 per cent complete, the Power Authority of the State of New York reported as a work force of more than 1,000 men continued to set sights on the 1973 completion deadline.
Construction of several features of the project will continue through the winter. The one-million kilowatt project, designed to help meet peak demands for electricity is situated about 40 miles southwest of Albany.
The work is proceeding simultaneously on the main features of the project — the upper and lower reservoirs, the tunnel system that will connect them, the powerhouse and the switchyard.
Despite the earth removal, Brown Mountain’s heavily wooded slopes have been virtually untouched as the project work proceeds at the summit, the base, and within the mountain, located beside Schoharie Creek, in the Schoharie County towns of Blenheim and Gilboa.
