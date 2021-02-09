Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 10, 1996
The Oneonta Pope & Talbot factory is the only one among four that will be kept open following the sale of the disposable diaper business to Paragon Trade Brands, of Federal Way, Wash.
The sale became official Friday, for $50.5 million and 663,157 unregistered shares of common stock, according to Paragon.
Paragon Trade Brands, Pope & Talbot’s biggest competitor, announced plans to absorb the company on Dec. 11. On Friday, Paragon said it would keep the factory on River Street open, keeping more than 100 jobs in Oneonta.
According to state Sen. James Seward, Paragon’s decision to keep the Oneonta operation was influenced by the efforts of local and state officials who assured the new owner that they’re committed to the company’s growth in Oneonta.
50 years ago
Feb. 10, 1971
The chairman of the Finance Committee of Oneonta’s Common Council has leveled a blast at the Rockefeller administration for spending money on Albany projects while funds for Interstate 88 appear frozen by the state’s Transportation Department.
Alderman Edward J. Griffin, a veteran on the Common Council and long an ardent advocate of Interstate 88, which, in its infancy, was long known as “The Oneonta By-Pass,” was close to tears in frustration over word that DOT funds earmarked for the Oneonta arterial might be tied up.
And, like other major projects throughout the state, tied up it might be, even though Griffin, like observers at Albany, think the pressure on I-88 and others could be part of a political gambit aimed at winning approval for the Rockefeller administration spending proposals.
“The way I feel,” Griffin said, “I read in the paper where they are going to freeze the money for Route 88 here in Oneonta. They have taken all the houses off Liberty Street and taken the Elmore property, all property that is being taken off the tax rolls, and reducing the tax revenue for the City of Oneonta.”
