Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 17, 1996
DELHI — Recent calls for Delaware County to sever financial ties with Planned Parenthood by local right-to-life advocates were unanimously rebuked Wednesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors accepted the findings of the Social Services Committee to continue the county policy of contracting with Planned Parenthood of Delaware and Otsego counties, as well as with Delaware Valley Hospital, for educational, social and medical family planning services.
“We’re now formally adopting what we’ve been doing,” county Commissioner of Social Services William Moon said. “The whole issue is the Medicaid client has the right to choose what provider they go to. Far be it for us to limit a choice provided to them by law.”
The Social Services Committee was asked by the board in November to investigate the policy of referring adult Medicaid clients to either the hospital or Planned Parenthood for the services after a group of anti-abortion advocates dominated discussions at a pair of public meetings on the budget.
50 years ago
Feb. 17, 1971
By a wide margin, Oneonta shoppers have voted Abraham Lincoln the greatest President in the history of the United States.
Honest Abe beat out some tough rivals in the balloting, rivals which include John F. Kennedy, George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and Franklin D. Roosevelt and such latter day “greats” as Pat Paulsen, Alfred E. Newman and Ron Shapley.
And Jefferson Davis, who saw the Civil War from the side opposite Lincoln, came in for some write-in votes.
The “election” came about as a promotion backed by The Star, station WDOS and the Retail Merchants Division of the Oneonta Chamber of Commerce. The special election ran from Feb. 10 through the 15th and voters chose their man from a list which included Lincoln, Kennedy, Washington, Ike, FDR, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson. This list came from Collier’s Encyclopedia which lists them as the 10 best Presidents in history.
