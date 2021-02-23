Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 24, 1996
Starting March 4, children will read and play and learn in the classrooms at 158 River St. — for the first time in five months.
A new day care center called Better Beginnings will open its doors in the former home of Community Kids TLC, which closed in September after two decades in business.
At a press conference to announce that Oneonta’s oldest day care center was to be no more, then-board President Georgia Welding said dwindling enrollment, caused partly by a general trend away from center-based care, had forced the board to throw in the towel — leaving 39 families scrambling to find alternatives for their children.
Jean Stam, the founder of TLC who vowed not to let it die last fall, said she never had any doubts that the center would be back.
50 years ago
Feb. 24, 1971
The city doesn’t plan to repeat a major problem it had with the initial developers of Wilber Park Apartments, now the Marine Midland Bank of Troy has indicated it intends to finish the construction job.
Completion of work on the $1 million apartment complex will not begin until the contractor has posted a performance bond for the full amount of the job remaining City Engineer John M. Buck said yesterday.
The city did not require such a bond of Hartwick Associates of Ellenville, when the developers began actual construction of the complex in 1969.
However, Marine Midland has agreed to reimburse the city for losses as a result of construction.
Construction of the final 20 per-cent of the apartment project should begin within a month, Mayor James Lettis said earlier this week.
