Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 3, 1996
WALTON — A new committee has formed to undertake the task of allocating and distributing money donated to help flood victims.
The Rebuild Walton Fund Committee came together Friday for an “organizational meeting,” according to village Mayor John J. Kelly.
The committee will include members from the village, the town and civic groups.
“This is not a village (organization),” Kelly said. “The village is just coordinating the effort.”
Kelly said about 15 members are drawing from many civic groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, the Walton Merchants Committee and the Walton Citizens Task Force.
50 years ago
Feb. 3, 1971
Oneonta’s crash corner — the area of West Street between Clinton and Center streets — is due for some intensive investigation, Alderman Lionel E. (Lee) Guenette said last night.
He said a constituent, who lives near the corner, has noted 18 accidents there since December 23.
Guenette says city street crews have done “a marvelous job” clearing the street, but added that accidents continue to occur because the pavement is slippery.
Mayor James Lettis asked City Engineer John Buck to check the corner and report back to the Common Council at its next meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.