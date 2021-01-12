Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 13, 1996
The three Oneonta school board members who have not resigned are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. today to solve what legal experts say maybe an unprecedented situation.
Board members Judy Sweet, Judith Betts and Huemac Garcia, along with school superintendent Hans Dellith, are to meet at the district’s 290 Chestnut St. offices to appoint new members and elect officers.
The need for new members erupted Thursday afternoon, when board President Marilyn Helterline and member Joseph Kehoe, fed up with months of hostility, bickering and distrust among board members, turned in their resignations — leaving the seven-member board with just three members.
Board Vice-President Karl Rech resigned Wednesday to take a job in North Carolina — a job he said he sought partly because he couldn’t stomach the board infighting any longer. And two weeks before, a new job in Michigan forced board member Ian Ednie to step down.
50 years ago
Jan. 13, 1971
Six college students last night appealed to the Common Council to change the Sixth Ward site for the proposed high rise for the elderly.
While Mayor James Lettis praised them for their concern for the elderly, he insisted “this project is just about to get off the ground and I’m not going to do a thing to stop it. I think that would be letting the people down.”
Also present at the Council session were Mrs. Lionel Guenette, chairman of Oneonta’s Housing Authority, and William McManus, housing director. They said the former Mitchell Street School site is about to be purchased, and insisted the site question is a Housing Authority affair.
“The Housing Authority will meet on the first Tuesday of February,” Mrs. Guenette said, “and we’ll be very happy to discuss this matter at that time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.