Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 20, 1996
SIDNEY — Mention Clarence “Rapp” Rappleyea and Cliff Crouch rolls his eyes back in his head — not out of disrespect for his popular predecessor in the state Assembly, but out of a wish to pave his own path.
“My office in Albany is all new people,” Crouch, a Bainbridge Republican, said Friday at an open house in his new district office at the Sidney Civic Center. “In this office, everyone is new except for one part-time person.
“I have to set my own course,” said Crouch, who was elected in November to succeed Rappleyea, a Norwich Republican and Assembly minority leader who left the district covering Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties to run the New York Power Authority. “I didn’t pretend to ride in on any coattails. Rapp didn’t go out and campaign for me.”
Crouch, whose low-key approach is in direct opposition to Rappleyea’s gregariousness, noted that he and Rappleyea don’t even share all the same opinions despite their party affiliation. For instance, Crouch said, he is pro-choice on abortion while Rappleyea is anti-abortion.
50 years ago
Jan. 20, 1971
A Long Island developer has purchased 2.07 acres in Oneonta’s Sixth Ward for construction of a federally-funded 112-unit high rise for the elderly.
Fox Lodge Corporation of Ronkonkoma will pay $90,000 for five parcels including the former Mitchell Street School lot, owned by Oneonta attorney Frank W. Getman.
“The deal is closed,” a Fox Lodge spokesman said yesterday, “Except for some last minute paperwork.”
A flurry of last minute legal actions quietly heralded completion of the sale this week.
