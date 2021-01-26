Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 27, 1996
SIDNEY — The Pro Bowl features the best players in the National Football League as they deftly dart out of the way of tacklers or gracefully leap to catch a pass.
But between halves of the Feb. 4 all-star game in Honolulu, three local teens will show the players some real moves.
Tracy Shepler, a 1995 graduate of Sidney High School, Brian Wilson, a sophomore in Sidney, and Kacie Winsor, a Bainbridge-Guilford sophomore, are going to Hawaii as part of a 300-member group that will perform a dance routine during halftime of the game. They’re going with Tammy Ellis, their instructor and owner of A Class Act School of Dance in Sidney, who said they will also be dancing solo routines in a competition for $15,000 of scholarships.
“There’s no doubt that this is definitely a big deal,” Ellis said of the selection of the three in a group of 60 soloists picked at the Star Power National dance competition in Ocean City, Md. in July. They were chosen by All-American Cheer and Dance, which will oversee the halftime routine, and Ellis said they were picked for their talent, energy and technique.
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1971
SCHOHARIE — Project Head Start, a federally funded program providing a year-round full-day comprehensive program of child development for 45 children from low-income families in Schoharie County, has received a federal grant of $98,208.
The Schoharie County Head Start Program, which is under the auspices of the Schoharie County Community Action Program and administered by Mrs. Bruce Williams, originated in the Reformed Church House in Middleburgh where there are now 30 children and has expanded to include 15 children in the Cobleskill Center at the United Methodist Church, Congressman Hamilton Fish said yesterday.
In the fall, it was feared that all Head Start programs would receive a cut in funding levels. Schoharie County Head Start parents joined parents in other programs and raised money for a trip to Washington to oppose the administrative cut. Through the supportive efforts of Mr. Fish and his staff and with the generous contributions from Schoharie County people, the parents were successful in encouraging Congress to reconsider and the full cut was restored.
Head Start programs are funded by the Office of Economic Opportunity but are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
