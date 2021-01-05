Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 6, 1996
State Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, has one big New Year’s resolution to build on the changes that began in 1995.
“The results are in from 1995 and we can say without qualification that taxes are down, crime is down, spending is down and jobs are up,” Seward said at a press conference Friday to outline his agenda for the 1996 legislative session.
He said he is pleased with the changes Gov. George Pataki has succeeded in bringing about less bureaucracy, tax cuts and welfare reform measures — including statewide fingerimaging, requiring recipients to seek work, denying benefits to parents of children who skip school and requiring teen parents to live at home to qualify for benefits.
Seward, who plans to run for re-election in November, said job creation will be his number one priority in 1996. To “stoke the fires of our economic engine,” he said the state must continue to move forward the multi-year business and personal income tax cuts enacted last year, enact workers’ compensation reform to reduce costs and streamline the system, cut utility taxes and allow completion in the energy business and continue moving toward a leaner state government with an on-time budget that holds the line on spending.
50 years ago
Jan. 6, 1971
The “father” of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal program thinks the decision not to proceed with the full program will prove to be a mistake in the long run.
Former Mayor Albert S. (Sam) Nader, who is a member of the Urban Renewal Agency, last night described Urban Renewal as “a program that comes along once in a lifetime.”
Still, he called on his fellow agency members to get behind efforts to modify the scope of the program and keep it within the bounds of the present $5.5 million program. “Let’s go with what we have and make the best of it,” he said.
Oneonta’s Urban Renewal project got started during Nader’s administration, and he is widely regarded as the man who put it through.
