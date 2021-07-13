Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 14, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — The construction of a new $210,000 fire hall for Cooperstown is in the hands of village residents.
Meeting Monday evening the Village Board of Trustees decided to hold a special election from 12 noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, in the Fire Hall when the public can vote approval or disapproval of construction of the proposed new village facility.
The formal resolution unanimously adopted by Trustees authorizes construction of a fire hall at a maximum cost not to exceed $210,000, and a garage at a maximum cost not to exceed $50,000 for an estimated total of $260,000. This same resolution authorized the special election. The resolution was offered by Trustee Walter M. Taylor and was seconded by Trustee William H. Zoeller.
A special committee of members of the Board of Trustees and of the Fire Department recommended about six weeks ago the construction of a new fire hall for the village at a cost not to exceed $210,000 on the site of the present 83-year-old fire hall on Chestnut Street.
Also contained in the recommendation of the committee was a proposal to build a new garage for the street department on a site the village has available on Linden Avenue. The cost of the garage was estimated at between $40,000 to $50,000, the report said.
The committee had submitted the report at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees late in May after which the Board by a 4 to 3 margin, voted to submit the proposal to a public referendum. Under terms of the resolution a public information meeting on the project was to be held prior to the referendum.
At the public information meeting held July 8 in the Fire Hall, a group of interested citizens including a number of firemen asked questions answered by members of the Village Board, fire officials and a representative from the New York architectural firm of Moore and Hutchins who drew up the preliminary plans for the proposed facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.