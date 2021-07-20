Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 21, 1971
In two separate actions last night, the Common Council moved to provide assistance for the development of an industrial commercial area in the Sixth Ward.
The two actions will cost city taxpayers anywhere from $15,000 to $55,000 — depending on some still unresolved factors.
The Council agreed to purchase a right-of-way for an access road from Bridge Street to connect with routes 205 and 23 at the Interstate 88 interchange in the Town of Oneonta.
It also agreed to share costs, on a 50-50 basis, with Shearer’s Commercial Development for the establishment of a new road to serve that parcel.
The Council will purchase only the right-of-way within the city limits, and then deed it over to the County, which will acquire the right-of-way outside the city.
Estimated cost of acquiring the right-of-way within the city is just over $29,000. However, City Engineer John Buck hints the final figures could run to upwards of $40,000.
Buck is angered over the necessity of purchasing the right-of-way. He notes state and federal officials would have to purchase the very same right-of-way to relocate an existing sewer trunk line directly in the path of I-88.
If the access road were not involved, the right-of-way would have to be purchased anyway.
City officials hinted some of the money might be recoverable from the federal government when it comes time to relocate the sewer line.
