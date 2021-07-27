50 years ago
July 28, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — A proposed multi-purpose land use study in areas to be affected by the eventual construction of Interstate Route 88, has been unanimously approved by the Southern Tier East Regional Planning and Development board.
This is the first proposal approved by the Local Development District of STERPDB, but is yet to gain approval of the Appalachian Regional Commission and the New York State Office of Planning Services.
At last week’s meeting of STERPDB presided by its chairman Joseph J. Kenyon Jr., of Worcester, Otsego County, it was decided to give counties to the region, towns, cities and villages, another opportunity to submit project packages to designated coordinators in each of the participating counties.
A large number of projects seeking priorities was brought to the meeting in Norwich, STERPDB headquarters, by project coordinators Robert E. Dwyer, Project Coordinator for the South Central New York Resource Conservation and Development Project (RC&D), told the group that many of the projects listed by various counties, are also RC&D projects previously submitted (before STERPDB became active) and they have received the approval of the seven county South Central RC&D Steering Committee.
The board is awaiting receipt of project packages from Broome, Tioga and Schoharie counties which did not submit any prior to the Norwich meeting.
The approved proposal of the land use study in conjunction with I-88 construction relates to highway, water, land use and recreation planning in roadway areas of Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Broome counties which would be affected by the I-88 construction.
The proposed resolution was approved because STERPDB directors felt that I-88, the Susquehanna Expressway, will be the most important developmental activity affecting this part of New York State for many years to come. The relationships between many interests, agencies and units of government will be affected by this proposed highway.
It is believed that I-88 will be the catalyst for much change in the Southern Tier of New York State and there will be much opportunity for additional development in recreation and water resources, as well as great opportunity for environmental quality enhancements, the project request said. (It was signed by Dwyer and Stewart K. Wright, Specialist, Water Resource Development, both working with RC&D).
