Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 7, 1971
Many Oneonta men have received decorations from their grateful government for their exploits in the military.
One such Oneontan, John Bagnardi, 18 Belmont Circle South, has belatedly received a medal for his service in World War I.
His medal — The Cross of Cavalier — was presented to Bagnardi by the government of Italy. The Italian Consul in Albany presented Bagnardi with the Cross of Cavalier, a certificate and a gold medal commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the Battle of Vittorio Veneto.
Bagnardi was eligible for these honors because of his service in the historic battle against the Austrians.
“This was more than a battle, it was an eight day campaign in the last days of World War I,” the consul general said.
The allied battle plan was to cross the Piave River and drive north between two entrenched Austrian armies. The attack was planned for October 16, but because of bad weather and high waters the offensive was delayed.
The attack was again mounted eight days later.
Bagnardi was then a sergeant serving with Battalion Assalio, a special offensive composed of volunteers from different outfits in the Italian Army. This group was famous and cited for its bravery during many campaigns in World War I.
The Oneontan then served in Libya and Albania. On Oct. 28, 1921, the famous Battalion Assalio was disbanded.
