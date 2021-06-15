50 years ago
June 15, 1971
Thirty-five simulated casualties were admitted to Fox Hospital yesterday afternoon as a result of a simulated disaster at the Morris Fairgrounds when a part of the grandstand collapsed.
Emergency squads from Morris, Edmeston, Gilbertsville, Garrattsville, and New Berlin worked to free the “disaster victims” from under the debris. The Morris Fire Department worked to extinguish an “imagined” fire at the far end of the structure while the Gilbertsville Fire Department stood nearby.
The “planned disaster” was a coordinated effort between the various emergency units and Fox Hospital where the “casualties” were taken by ambulance.
The casualties were admitted to the emergency room at Fox Hospital with lacerations, abrasions, fractures, broken bones, eye injuries, embedded boards, shock, and electrical burns to simulate the outcome of a real disaster.
Immediate first aid was given at the site of the disaster by members of the various emergency units.
To make the disaster as realistic as possible, clergymen were called to the scene and “hysterical” parents appeared for the squad members to calm.
At the hospital, where the victims of the disaster were taken, doctors, nurses, technicians, maintenance men, and volunteers carried out their duties as if the disaster were real.
Student volunteer “patients” were moved to secondary care units or were discharged to their families to simulate the need for hospital space to care for the disaster victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.