50 years ago
June 2, 1971
GILBOA — More than 18,000 trees have been planted to provide cover and food for deer in the area of the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project. The plantings were accomplished by a joint program by the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Power Authority of the State of New York, which is building the project in Schoharie County.
The program was undertaken in the area of the new Mine Kill State Park, which the Power Authority has started to build in conjunction with power project construction.
Arrangements for the wildlife habitat planting were made by James A. Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Power Authority, and Henry L. Diamond, commissioner of environmental conservation.
It was reported to be the first time a utility has provided money to support a game management program by providing shelter and food for deer.
Mine Kill State Park will be unique, because it will combine features for recreation and for wildlife management. The recreation facilities will be turned over by the Power Authority to the Capital District State Park Commission for operation. The wildlife management facilities will be under the jurisdiction of the Division of Fish and Wildlife of the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The state department provided 10,000 spruce and 8,000 red pine seedlings and 300 large white cedars from one of its nurseries. The Power Authority will pay for the land, the fencing and the planting.
The trees already planted and the grass to be provided by extensive seeding are designed to provide shelter and food for the deer herds that spend the winter in the area. Last year more than 500 deer were observed there.
In addition to grazing, the deer feed on the ends of the branches of the cedars, which have been enclosed with fencing to protect their trunks.
