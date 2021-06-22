50 years ago
June 23, 1971
Fourteen months ago construction of the Wilber Park Apartments was halted.
When it will resume again is anybody’s guess at this point. City officials and businessmen close to the Oneonta housing picture publicly and privately frankly admit they don’t know.
Meanwhile rumors about the problem-plagued complex continue to fly. Foremost among them is the reported development of a major lawsuit, the details of which remain vague.
Only one thing is certain: The timetable Marine Midland Bank of Troy, holders of the first mortgage, announced for resumption of work on the nearly-completed apartments has passed without the slightest signs of activity.
Six weeks ago, state Supreme Court Justice T. Paul Kane of Cobleskill appointed Richmondville attorney Henry Whitbeck “receiver” to oversee the completion of the $1 million project.
But yesterday, Whitbeck told The Star he has not yet begun acting as receiver.
He said his work would begin at “the convenience of the group that requested my appointment.” (Marine Midland Bank made the request that Justice Kane acted upon.)
Whitbeck said the bank has not yet approached him.
