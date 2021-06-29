25 years ago
50 years ago
June 30, 1971
An elated Mrs. Lionel Guenette last night announced that the final “contract of sale” for the high rise for the elderly was signed yesterday in New York.
Mrs. Guenette, chairman of Oneonta’s Housing Authority, said a formal groundbreaking ceremony would be held soon on the Sixth Ward site of the former Mitchell Street School.
The high rise, which officials estimate will take about a year to complete, will easily be the tallest building in Oneonta and the surrounding area.
It will rise 10 stories, Mrs. Guenette said, and contain 112 living units.
Oneonta housing officials signed the contract with representatives of Fox Ledge Corporation of Ronkonkoma, Long Island, the firm that will construct the long-sought structure.
The contract calls for the payment of $2,265,235 to Fox Ledge for the structure once it is completed and formally accepted, Mrs. Guenette said.
The signing took place in the New York Regional offices of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which has underwritten the project.
In addition to Mrs. Guenette, the Oneonta delegation included William McManus, the city’s housing director, and the Oneonta Housing Authority’s attorney, Phillip Devine. Melvin Casher, president of Fox Ledge, also signed the contract.
