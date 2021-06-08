Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 9, 1971
The Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts has formally proposed that the $300,000 Ford bequest be used for a community center. The group said, “Wilber Mansion is a promising location” for such a center.
The suggestion came in a letter to city officials from Dr. Charles W. Hunt, chairman of the arts council.
In it, Dr. Hunt wrote, “The use of the Wilber Mansion would continue the great gift of George I. Wilber appropriately for this and future generations.
“The central location of the Wilber Mansion, surrounded by parking facilities, makes it an ideal location for community use.
“It is central to the purposes and methods of the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts that we offer our assistance in such a project. Additional matching funds would be needed. We would undertake to help in a campaign to raise funds needed to build a community center.”
Mayor Lettis said he hopes to arrange a meeting with the arts council in the near future to discuss the community center proposal.
Dr. Hunt said, “We have discovered that the cultural facilities in the immediate Oneonta vicinity need focus and facilities not now present. The gap between the colleges is increasingly obvious. We need our own community facilities.”
At least one alderman, Howard Jeffrey, has backed the civic center concept, for some time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.