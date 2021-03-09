Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 10, 1971
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The late Walter Burton Ford left bequests of $200,000 each to Hartwick College and Oneonta State, in addition to the $200,000 bequest to the City of Oneonta, it was revealed yesterday.
Dr. Ford, who died February 24 at age 96, made bequests in his will totalling more than $5.2 million.
He was the grandson of Eliakim Reed Ford, first president of the village of Oneonta and one of the community’s founding fathers.
Dr. Ford achieved a great deal of prominence in his own right as a mathematics professor at the University of Michigan for 40 years. During that period he authored many mathematics textbooks for colleges and high schools.
The largest gift in Dr. Ford’s will was a $500,000 bequest to the American Association of Variable Star Observers at Cambridge, Mass.
In addition in the two Oneonta colleges, seven other universities and colleges received $200,000 each. They are: Harvard, Amherst, University of Michigan, Hobart, William Smith, Eisenhower, and Ithaca.
Clinton B. Ford of Wilton, Mass., his son, received the remainder of the estate, the value of which has not been determined.
A niece said Ford had vast holdings of International Business Machine Corporation stock.
