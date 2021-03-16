Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 17, 1971
The people of Oneonta will be able to watch one of their own Friday night when Ronald Crosby takes to the air on the George Burns Show.
Ron, whose stage name is Jerry Jeff Walker, is well known for writing and singing “Mr. Bojangles.” The son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Crosby of 183 River St., Ron will sing this popular tune and four other songs beginning at 7:30 p.m., Friday on the channel 11 show.
For the past nine years, Ron has written songs about his experience while traveling and his impressions of life. “Mr. Bojangles” is one of these — and easily the best known.
Ron wrote “Mr. Bojangles” following an experience in New Orleans. He had decided to travel and “see the world” following his graduation from Oneonta High School in 1960 and much of his time has been spent in New Orleans and Texas. It was in New Orleans that he met his “Mr. Bojangles.”
“Bojangles” is the term used to describe a man who makes his living from singing and dancing. Ron’s “Mr. Bojangles” did just that.
According to Mrs. Crosby, Ron’s mother, Ron had told them the story of his meeting with “Mr. Bojangles” and the reasons for his writing the song.
Drinking with some friends in New Orleans, Ron had found himself spending the night in the city jail for disorderly conduct. There he met an old character who “talked of life,” a man who had spent his lifetime singing and dancing “for those at Minstrel Shows and county fairs, throughout the South.”
The old man became Ron’s “Mr. Bojangles.” “He was really fascinated by the stories the old man told him,” Mrs. Crosby said. “Ron was young at the time,” she noted, “and his life was before him. Here was a man who had lived his life.” She added that Ron has said he was so impressed by the stories the old man had told him that he wrote about him.
