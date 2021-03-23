Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 24, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — The Richfield Springs 4-H’er whose achievements at three Farmers’ Museum Junior Shows we admired and covered is now an instructor in an Academy of Art.
Jerry Samson, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Samson, Richfield Springs, plans to open a craft cooperative with seven other craftsmen in Cooperstown.
Jerry talked to us yesterday about his plans. “You name it, we can make it, we are craftsmen on location,” he said with a smile as his blue eyes lit up.
I must tell a little bit about Jerry. In 1959 when only one type of trophy was awarded at the Junior Show, his sheep was the Best of Show in the Livestock Division. He repeated his win in 1963 and again in 1964 when he walked away with the F. Ambrose Clark Livestock Trophy for his Hampshire lambs, taking the over all sheep titles in the shows.
Jerry was graduated from the State University College at Buffalo in 1969, majoring in Industrial Art. He now teaches at the Cranbrook Academy of Art at Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
Jerry brought a friend with him. Michael Hall, 29, now a resident sculptor at Cranbrook. Mike has a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Washington at Seattle. His teaching credits include the University of Colorado and others. Since September, he joined he Cranbrook faculty and both men and their families became friends.
“The name of the cooperative will be ‘Turn-Turn-Turn,’ because of the items we will be making are turned on a lathe or potter’s wheel and such,” Hall explained.
“We are looking for a location in Cooperstown where people can come to watch us work. With Cooperstown’s history of museums and 200-year-old American craft, we want to turn out contemporary work,” Mike continued.
Mike, Jerry, and two graduate students, regionally and nationally known, Michael Moreland and William Crist, and the wives of all four will make up the eight-member cooperative. A variety of toys will also be made on location, they said.
