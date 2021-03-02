50 years ago
March 3, 1971
Walter Burton Ford, who died a week ago at age 96, and was the last surviving grandson of one of Oneonta’s foremost pioneers, has left the city an unrestricted grant of $100,000 to use for municipal purposes.
Only problem city officials face is to decide whether they wish the sum in cash or in its present form — IBM shares.
City Chamberlain Thomas Natoli and the Common Council’s finance committee will make that decision after a study.
Mayor James Lettis ordered a letter of appreciation written to the Ford estate and said he was very grateful for the bequest, especially since Mr. Ford moved away from Oneonta many years ago.
He was born in Oneonta in 1874, the son of Sylvester and Imogene Burton Ford. His grandfather, Eliakim Reed Ford, established a general store here in 1822 and became the community’s most prominent resident. He was the first president of the village of Oneonta and was one of the promoters of the Albany and Susquehanna Railroad, now the D&H.
Walter Ford, who lived in Seneca County from 1940 until his death, gained a great deal of prominence in his own right. After graduating from Oneonta Union School and Harvard University, he began a 30-year stint as professor of mathematics at the University of Michigan. During that period he was regarded as one of the foremost mathematicians in the country.
Mr. Ford was a generous contributor to both Ithaca and Eisenhower Colleges and was an honorary trustee of both schools.
