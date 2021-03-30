Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 31, 1971
Letters will be sent out this week to students in city schools asking their cooperation in a city-wide clean-up set for April 12 to 17 and organized by Girl Scout Troop 400.
The Scouts met Saturday with Parks-Streets Supervisor James Catella and representatives of interested organizations.
Mrs. Francis Niles, Leader of Troop 400, reported that there were only 10 or 15 persons attending. “And I’m afraid most of them were from our troop,” she added.
“From here on we’ll have to telephone,” she said. Those represented at the meeting were Boy Scouts, Jaycees, Rotary, American Association of University Women, and a Hartwick College sorority.
The program decided on by the scouts with Supervisor Catella and representatives was set for the week of April 12. Final pick-up will be on April 19, she said.
Plastic bags will be distributed to residents to use for collecting debris in their yards, such as leaves and branches. “No cans or bottles,” emphasized Mrs. Niles, “only what is left over from spring or came down in the winter.”
The city is divided by its wards and each day one area will be cleaned up. “We have to find groups to be responsible for several wards not completely covered,” she said.
The Hartwick group is taking the Fifth Ward, two scout troops are doing the Third and Fourth wards, a Boy Scout troop will clean up the First Ward, she enumerated.
