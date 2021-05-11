Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 12, 1971
Parents and teenagers who are working for a new youth center have decided to postpone their meeting with the Urban Renewal Agency regarding the reopening of the Broad Street center.
The group had originally planned to meet with agency members to show there was parental support for a reorganized center.
“We decided to postpone the meeting with Urban Renewal until we have something more definite to back ourselves with,” said Mrs. Helen Spence. Mrs. Spence, the mother of four teenagers has been involved with meetings to get parental support for a reorganized center for the past month.
Immediate plans, according to Mrs. Spence, include formulating objectives for the proposed center. Seven parents and seven teenagers will meet tonight to discuss and draw up the governing body, rules and plans for the new center.
Representing the parents are Judy Braden, Mr. and Mrs. Norman Payne, Mr. and Mrs. William Spence, Mr. Greg Gilmartin and Mr. Vincent Mosca. The teenagers will be represented by Chris White, Debbie Payne, John Carney, Patricia Herring, Janet O’Kelly, Rick Stelter, and Steve Bouton.
A door-to-door survey will then be taken in Oneonta, she said, in which parents will be asked whether or not they would support the proposed center.
Parents and teenagers have also been invited to attend a meeting with John McEndrow, the state representative from the division of youth, and Mayor James Lettis on Tuesday, May 25, in the mayor’s office in City Hall.
McEndrow will inform those attending on ways to start a youth center, raise funds, and what state funds are available for a youth center.
