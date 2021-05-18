Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 19, 1996
In what looked very much like an instant replay of its action last month, the Common Council, by a 4-2 vote, last night turned down a peace parade request for Saturday, October 16.
Then the Council passed, by a 3-2 margin, a modified parade route that would have marchers turn down Chestnut Street Extension and disband in the vacant lot along Market Street.
The original request was for a parade from Wilber Park to Main Street. “When the head of the march column reaches Chestnut Street the procession will stop,” the original request said, “previously given instructions will provide for the immediate termination of the march, with each of the two columns walking respectively to the north and south side of Main Street to the sidewalks.”
No mention was made of a possible silent vigil, the item some aldermen objected to last month.
Nevertheless, the original request was defeated by negative votes of the same four men who opposed the April march. They are Thomas Cannistra, Howard Jeffrey, Alvin Parisian, and William Slawson. Edward Griffin and Lionel Guenette favored granting the request.
The modified route (ending on Market Street) won support of Jeffrey, Cannistra and Slawson. Griffin and Parisian opposed it, and Guenette sustained.
The parade request was signed by the Rev. James Wentz on behalf of the “October 16th Peace March Committee.” No representative of that group was present last night.

